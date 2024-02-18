Balentine LLC Buys 34 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.74.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $360.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.03. The stock has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

