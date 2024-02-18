Balentine LLC Has $438,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.68.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $137.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.80. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

