Balentine LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $231.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

