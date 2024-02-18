Balentine LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.46. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

