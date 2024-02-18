Balentine LLC Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.20.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $329.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

