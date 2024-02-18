Balentine LLC Sells 24,716 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,716 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.1 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

