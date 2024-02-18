Balentine LLC Sells 3,154 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
EMR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.06.
Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $106.15 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.
In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
