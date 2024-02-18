Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,142 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,993,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,315,000 after buying an additional 84,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after buying an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 0.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,202,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,764,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 27.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,354,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,149,000 after buying an additional 287,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 852,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,327,000 after buying an additional 108,348 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Bancolombia Stock Up 0.6 %

CIB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. 302,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.8835 per share. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 54.71%.

Bancolombia Profile

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

