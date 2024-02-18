Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 10,300 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 225.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,862 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in UiPath were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 55.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 344,499 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth $1,417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,234,696 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 210,810 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth $2,359,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 30.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 234,637 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 55,450 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

UiPath Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE PATH opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 0.97.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 597,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,463.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 766,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,520. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

