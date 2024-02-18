Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,034,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,437,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,329,000 after purchasing an additional 419,838 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Teradyne by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

