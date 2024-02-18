Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in JFrog were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.5% during the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,937,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,699 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.2% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,279,000 after purchasing an additional 192,050 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,735,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 167,136 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

JFrog Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $135,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344,109 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,589.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,811,371 shares in the company, valued at $322,041,620.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $135,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,589.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,243 shares of company stock worth $25,799,438. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.