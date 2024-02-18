Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $442,000 Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in GitLab were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GitLab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,282.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,282.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $73.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

