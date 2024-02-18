Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 1,010 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,010 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ MANH opened at $243.81 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.81 and a 52-week high of $258.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

