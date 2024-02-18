Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $252.04 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $257.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.43 and a 200 day moving average of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

