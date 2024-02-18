Bank of America Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$86.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$94.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$90.62.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

TD stock opened at C$80.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$82.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.19. The company has a market cap of C$144.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$75.89 and a twelve month high of C$93.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.9324727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.86%.

Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. In related news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. Also, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total value of C$486,432.00. Insiders have sold 57,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,931 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.