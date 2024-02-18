Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Citigroup

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,229 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $6,681,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

