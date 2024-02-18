Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Barnes Group updated its FY24 guidance to $1.55-1.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.800 EPS.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Barnes Group stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 136.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on B. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 1,506.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 961,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 467,627 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

