Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $46.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.85.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 264,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,222 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 195,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,427 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $13,954,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

