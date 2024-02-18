Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) PT Raised to $10.00

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares during the period.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

