Berenberg Bank Trims Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Target Price to GBX 425

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 ($13.89) to GBX 425 ($5.37) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

CBG stock opened at GBX 299.20 ($3.78) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 647.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 756.53. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 278 ($3.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,106 ($13.97). The firm has a market cap of £450.27 million, a P/E ratio of 554.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.91), for a total value of £153,012.20 ($193,246.02). Also, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 790 ($9.98), for a total transaction of £56,469.20 ($71,317.50). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 102 shares of company stock worth $71,585 and sold 31,790 shares worth $24,996,040. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

