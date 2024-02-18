Berenberg Bank Trims Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Target Price to GBX 425

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 ($13.89) to GBX 425 ($5.37) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group Stock Down 3.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Close Brothers Group
In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.91), for a total value of £153,012.20 ($193,246.02). In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.91), for a total value of £153,012.20 ($193,246.02). Also, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 790 ($9.98), for a total transaction of £56,469.20 ($71,317.50). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 102 shares of company stock worth $71,585 and sold 31,790 shares worth $24,996,040. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.