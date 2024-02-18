Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as low as C$1.44. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Big Rock Brewery Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.37.

About Big Rock Brewery

(Get Free Report)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.