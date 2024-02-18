BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) Trading Down 9.6%

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 618,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,569,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

BioNexus Gene Lab Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. BioNexus Gene Lab had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 29.92%.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments.

