Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.19

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00048747 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00049970 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00022381 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

