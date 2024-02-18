BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $81.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.90.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BL

BlackLine Trading Down 4.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackLine stock opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.10, a PEG ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.87.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.