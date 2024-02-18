BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Cut to $61.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.90.

BlackLine stock opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.10, a PEG ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.87.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $45,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,487.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

