BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Citigroup

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a market perform rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.90.

Get BlackLine alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BlackLine

BlackLine Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackLine stock opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -576.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $72.50.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,738,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,649 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,899,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,342,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BlackLine by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.