BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Decreased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,474 shares of company stock worth $17,275,900 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $794.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,728. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $792.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $717.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

