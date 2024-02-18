BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 177,225 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 38.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 194,389 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 61.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 69,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $621,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $16.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.