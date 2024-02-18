BMO Capital Markets Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$240.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IFC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$236.40.

TSE:IFC opened at C$228.67 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$182.01 and a 12 month high of C$229.76. The firm has a market cap of C$40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$206.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$202.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle insurance; insurance for car, motorcycle insurance, RV, ATV, snowmobile, boat, and trailer vehicles.

