BMO Capital Markets Trims Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price to $24.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.85.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

