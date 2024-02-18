BNB Hits Market Cap of $52.87 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. BNB has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion and $962.71 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $353.54 or 0.00682333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,544,308 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,544,376.34468254. The last known price of BNB is 355.14278793 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2067 active market(s) with $1,075,946,397.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

