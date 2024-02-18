BNB Hits Market Cap of $52.87 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. BNB has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion and $962.71 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $353.54 or 0.00682333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,544,308 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,544,376.34468254. The last known price of BNB is 355.14278793 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2067 active market(s) with $1,075,946,397.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
