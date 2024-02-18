BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HEI

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $194.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.43. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $153.63 and a 52-week high of $195.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.