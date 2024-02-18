BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $587,000 Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 332.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in CubeSmart by 781.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.93.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

