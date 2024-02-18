BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,909 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.91%.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

