BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 40.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,666,000 after buying an additional 1,047,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Raymond James increased their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.96.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $133.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

