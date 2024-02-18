BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 10,274 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 49.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $2,254,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $150.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $158.36.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

