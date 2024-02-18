BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 2,265 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,029,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $104,121,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,692,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,607,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,320,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,574 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTS. StockNews.com lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4382 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

