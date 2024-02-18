BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,328 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 37,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $642,578.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,255,518 shares in the company, valued at $38,321,250.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 37,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $642,578.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,255,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,321,250.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,730 shares of company stock worth $3,486,809. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

SNAP opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.28.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

