Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.60

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.60 and traded as high as C$53.65. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$52.35, with a volume of 348,500 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$51.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.48.

In related news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,290,350.00. In related news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,290,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total value of C$1,581,888.00. Insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $7,471,197 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

