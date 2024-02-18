Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 891 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 27,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,545,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,324,000 after buying an additional 269,106 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 117,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,898 shares of company stock worth $7,518,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.03. 8,152,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,738,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $180.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

