Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $370,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 110.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,804. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

