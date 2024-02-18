Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $553,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,355,000 after buying an additional 147,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.7 %

SNA traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.24. The stock had a trading volume of 313,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

