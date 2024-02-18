Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 157,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,880,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VRT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,065,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,674. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 96.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $65.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

