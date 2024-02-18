Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 6,139 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.02. 13,131,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.50. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

