Bramshill Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Bramshill Investments LLC reduced its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

