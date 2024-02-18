Bramshill Investments LLC Has $46,000 Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

