Bramshill Investments LLC Invests $26,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRTY. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 534.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,902,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth $2,787,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $61.53.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

