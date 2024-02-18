Bramshill Investments LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 262,627 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $69,575,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 741.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 34,720 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $796,042,000 after acquiring an additional 360,680 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

FedEx stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $190.83 and a 52 week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

