Bramshill Investments LLC Reduces Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Bramshill Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,366,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 217,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 75,763 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 60.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 169,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,013 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,001 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:LDP opened at $19.33 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

