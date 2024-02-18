Bramshill Investments LLC Takes $72,000 Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth $1,381,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 41,991 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $689.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.